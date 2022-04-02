Dr Archana suicide case: IMA's protest today, OPD to stay closed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is going to hold a protest tomorrow (April 2) by closing all OPDs from 8 am to 6 pm in support of its nationwide call to seek justice for Dr Archana Sharma. OPD and routine work will remain suspended from 8 am to 6 pm.

Dr Archana Sharma was a Rajasthan (Dausa district) based doctor who died by suicide after being booked for murder for allegedly causing death of a pregnant woman at a private medical facility.

IMA members will assemble at its house at 11 am from where they will proceed to meet the MLA or the MP. After this, they will also address mediapersons. IMA, Jalandhar, president Dr Ashok Lalwani said, “Dr Archana’s tragic suicide has sent shockwaves across the medical fraternity. We are holding a protest to uphold her cause tomorrow. We would want patients to be advised in advance regarding the protest so that no one faces any inconvenience due to the strike.”