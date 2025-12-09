Dr Arya sets forth vision to strengthen Hindi after joining advisory committee

The Government of India has appointed noted scholar and educationist Dr Udyan Arya as a member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Dr Arya, who has served for the past ten years as Principal of Guru Virjanand Gurukul Mahavidyalaya, Kartarpur, Punjab’s unique and one-of-its-kind Sanskrit Gurukul, expressed deep gratitude for the honour and outlined his roadmap for strengthening Hindi in contemporary India.

Thanking the Ministry for reposing faith in him, Dr Arya said the appointment reinforces his commitment to linguistic and cultural upliftment. “This responsibility is a matter of pride, and it further strengthens my resolve to work for pure, cultured and nationally unifying Hindi,” he said.

Drawing from his extensive academic experience in the Gurukul founded in the tradition of Guru Virjanand, Dr Arya highlighted the rich heritage of Hindi and Sanskrit and their unifying influence. He recalled how Swami Dayanand, despite being a Sanskrit scholar from Gujarat, wrote his works in Hindi because he believed the language could bind the nation. Mahatma Gandhi, he added, also championed Hindi for its integrative power.

Outlining his priorities as a committee member, Dr Arya said he will focus on expanding the functional use of Hindi in commerce, technology and higher education. “In today’s technological age, Hindi technical terminology is still extremely limited. We must develop comprehensive textbooks, reference materials and digital tools in Hindi so that students and professionals can confidently work in the language,” he noted.

He also stressed the need to instil a sense of pride in Hindi among the youth. “The attitude of glorifying English often overshadows our own linguistic heritage. We will design special programmes to nurture pride and cultural confidence in Hindi, especially among young learners,” he added.

Expressing concern over the growing mixture of scripts and linguistic dilution, Dr Arya pledged to work for the protection, purity and widespread propagation of Hindi. With collective effort, he believes, Hindi can grow as a modern, scientific and globally relevant language without losing its cultural essence.

Calling for cooperation from all stakeholders, he said, “Our predecessors served Hindi with full dedication. Now it is our responsibility to continue their mission with equal sincerity. I request everyone to join this effort to strengthen the language that unites our nation.”

With his academic background, decade-long leadership at Punjab’s distinct Sanskrit Gurukul and his newly assigned national role, Dr Arya hopes to guide meaningful reforms that will expand Hindi’s reach and relevance across sectors.