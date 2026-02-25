Dr Bambah assumes charge as Hoshiarpur ADC

Dr Nidhi Kumud Bambah has assumed charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

A 2012-batch Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, Dr Bambah holds an MBBS degree from DMC Ludhiana. Prior to this posting, she served as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) in Ferozepur. She has also held various administrative positions in Moga, Gurdaspur, Ajnala and Pathankot, gaining extensive experience in public administration.

Advertisement

After taking charge, Dr Bambah said ensuring transparent, corruption-free and time-bound delivery of government schemes to eligible beneficiaries would be her top priority. She emphasised that administrative services would be made simple, accessible and citizen-friendly and that no inconvenience to the public in official matters would be tolerated.

Advertisement

She directed officials to dispose of all pending matters on a priority basis to ensure timely delivery of services to the public.