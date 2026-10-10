Dr Dharampal Sahil’s 14th novel ‘Mor Naach’ released at Panjab varsity

The 14th novel of Dr Dharampal Sahil, titled ‘Mor Naach’, was released at a function organised by Samvad Sahitya Manch at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The book was released by chief guest Padma Shri Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh, along with Chairperson Dr Gurnam Kaur, Dr Vinod Kumar Sharma, Ashok Nadir and Prem Vij, among others.

Advertisement

Prof Bedi said Dr Sahil had carried forward the tradition of regional novel writing in Punjab, following writers such as Upendranath Ashk and Jagdish Chandra. He said that through novels such as ‘Machaan’, ‘Kohakni’, ‘Dandi’ and now ‘Mor Naach’, Sahil had highlighted the life and concerns of the Kandi region. The novel, he added, also exposed the destruction caused in the name of development in different parts of the country.

Advertisement

Dr Gurnam Kaur spoke about her experience as the first reader of Sahil’s novels and said his writings had helped her understand the culture and traditions of the Kandi region.

Ashok Nadir praised the novel for its engaging narrative and readability. Kuldeep Sharma observed that the entire village, rather than Birju, the central character, emerged as the protagonist of the story. Ratna Chand Ratnesh highlighted the novel’s portrayal of environmental degradation and local culture, while Prof Sukhdev Minhas appreciated Sahil’s sustained literary commitment.

Advertisement

Dr Shashi Prabha noted the presence of idealised love stories in Sahil’s novels, in which the protagonists often fail to unite. Prem Vij, who presided over and conducted the programme, described the vivid regional setting, local language and realistic portrayal of characters as the novel’s major strengths.

Dr Vinod Kumar Sharma called the title ‘Mor Naach’ symbolic and appropriate, while Dr Avtar Patang appreciated Sahil’s contribution to both Hindi and Punjabi literature. In his address, Dr Sahil thanked Samvad Sahitya Manch and the guests. He also spoke about his literary journey and the creative process behind ‘Mor Naach’.