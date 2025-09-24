Dr Neelam Sethi: A life dedicated to edu & social service

Dr Neelam Sethi, a versatile luminary from Phagwara, is celebrated for her remarkable contributions in education, literature and social service. At 72, she continues to inspire generations with her diverse achievements, earning accolades like the prestigious Mother Teresa Award and the title of ‘Rotaract Mother.’

Dr Sethi has excelled as an educator, administrator, researcher, poetess, writer, orator and social worker. She currently serves as the Director of Education at GRD Trust, Phagwara, and is a faculty trainer for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) programmes. A prominent figure in the media, she has been featured as an expert in over 200 programmes on Akashvani and Doordarshan, with her life and work documented in a national Doordarshan feature.

Dr Sethi holds an MA in Hindi (with a scholarship), an MA in Sanskrit (with first position and a gold medal) and a doctorate in Hindi from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. She has authored three books, including poetry anthologies recognised by the Punjab Language Department. Her anthology Mausamon Ke Sath Sath (2001) earned her the title ‘Punjab’s Best Poetess’ from Triveni Sahitya Academy and brought her work to national platforms like the North-East Poetry Festival organised by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

Dr Sethi’s contributions to research are also noteworthy. She has undertaken minor UGC research projects, guided two PhD and nine MPhil scholars and published numerous papers in referred journals.

Her extensive list of accolades includes being named Best Student of Hans Raj Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jalandhar in 1974, Outstanding Young Person in Education by City Jaycees Phagwara in 1982 and receiving the Best Educationist Award of Northern India in 1999. The Rotaract District 3070 has honoured her multiple times with the Best Teacher In-Charge Award for her service to humanity. Dr Sethi was named Woman of the Year by IBC, Cambridge, in 2006, and delivered lectures in London on Indian cultural and ethical values. She also presented her poetry at the High Commission of India in the UK.