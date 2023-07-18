Dr Neelam Sethi is Director Education at Guru Ravi Dass Trust

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Dr Neelam Sethi has taken over charge as Director of Education at Guru Ravi Dass Trust, Phagwara. She has earlier been the principal of Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Women, Gurdaspur and the founder principal of Guru Nanak Dev University College, Kalanaur.

