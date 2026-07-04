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Home / Jalandhar / Dr Seema Garg receives honour for contribution to public healthcare

Dr Seema Garg receives honour for contribution to public healthcare

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:41 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Dr Seema Garg along with DC Aashika Jain and Assistant Commissioner (under training) Gurkanwal Singh in Hoshiarpur.
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District Immunisation Officer Dr Seema Garg has been honoured by the Punjab Government at the state-level for her outstanding contribution, dedication and exemplary performance in the field of public healthcare.

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Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh presented her with the prestigious “Award of Honour” and a “State Level Certificate of Appreciation” in recognition of her remarkable services and commitment towards strengthening healthcare delivery in the state.

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Dr Garg played a pivotal role in helping the district achieve 100 per cent immunisation targets and ensuring 98 per cent drug availability across 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Hoshiarpur district. In recognition of her efforts in improving healthcare services and ensuring better medical facilities for the public, she was also conferred with the Chief Minister’s “Best Nodal Officer” Award.

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The citation issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, acknowledged Dr Garg’s significant contributions towards patient care, expansion of healthcare services and community welfare.

Congratulating Dr Garg on the achievement, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain described the honour as a matter of pride for the district. She expressed confidence that Dr Garg would continue to serve with the same dedication and commitment and take healthcare services in the district to even greater heights in the future. Assistant Commissioner (under training) Gurkanwal Singh was also present on the occasion.

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