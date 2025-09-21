Dr Simardeep Kaur assumes charge as SMO at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Dr Simardeep Kaur has officially assumed charge as the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Civil Hospital Phagwara, following orders from the Punjab Government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Kaur, who has served for a long time as a gynaecologist at the hospital, has been recognised for her dedicated medical services and has now been elevated to this senior administrative role.

Upon taking office, Dr Kaur was warmly welcomed by the hospital’s team of doctors and staff with a bouquet of flowers. Addressing the media, she expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh for entrusting her with the responsibility. She assured that she would perform her duties with the utmost dedication and honesty, with a focus on ensuring that the state government’s healthcare facilities reach every citizen of the Phagwara subdivision.

Dr Kaur highlighted that resolving issues faced by patients at Civil Hospital would be a priority and that all departmental targets under various health programs would be achieved within the stipulated timelines. She also urged the hospital staff to maintain punctuality and discipline to ensure seamless healthcare delivery. “Patients visiting government health institutions must receive the best treatment without inconvenience, as per the directions of the Punjab Government,” she stated.

The ceremony was attended by several senior doctors, including Dr Naresh Kundra, Dr Ravi Kumar, Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Darshan Badhan, Dr Nikhil Singh, Dr Anil Kumar, Dr Manjeet Nagra, Dr Ankush Aggarwal and Dr Rajeev, along with Health Inspector Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu, nursing staff, administrative officials and other employees of the Civil Hospital.