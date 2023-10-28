Draft electoral rolls published

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Vishesh Sarangal on Friday announced the publication of draft electoral rolls of Jalandhar according to which the total number of voters in the district is 16,17,339. Of this, 8,42,596 are men, 7,74,700 women and 43 third genders.

Number of electors DC-cum-District Electoral Officer Vishesh Sarangal said as per the draft electoral rolls, there are 1,98,754 electors in Phillaur, 1,92,277 in Nakodar, 1,80,337 in Shahkot, 1,80,613 in Kartarpur, 1,65,178 in Jalandhar West, 1,69,867 in Jalandhar Central, 1,82,020 in Jalandhar North, 1,84,614 in Jalandhar Cantt and 1,63,679 electors in Adampur.

Presiding over a meeting with officials and representatives of various political parties in his office, the DC said special summary revision of electoral rolls of nine Assembly constituencies in Jalandhar - Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur - was being done with reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date.

Special camps to include name Vishesh Sarangal said if the name of any eligible voter had not been included in the draft list, he or she could contact the BLO concerned or visit special camps at all booths on November 4, 5 and December 2 and 3. The final publication of electoral rolls would be done on January 5, 2024.

While handing over the lists of the draft electoral rolls and CD containing a soft copy of the rolls to the representatives of political parties, Sarangal said to facilitate people, the draft electoral rolls had been made available with all booth-level officers (BLOs) where people could check the rolls and ensure that voters’ lists were accurate. He said claims and objections could be filed till December 9 and all claims and objection would be disposed by December 26.

The Deputy Commissioner said to facilitate the youth, the Election Commission of India has launched National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) and Voter Helpline App. He said the youth had to click on link www.nvsp.in to getting themselves registered as new voters. Likewise, Sarangal said they could also download Voter Helpline App from Google play store to enrol as voters.

The DC said 13,18,744 electors had already linked voters cards with their Aadhaar. He appealed remaining persons to do the same to achieve 100 per cent coverage.