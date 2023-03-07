Drive on to fill posts of Anganwadi workers: Planning Board chief

Jalandhar, March 6
District Planning Board Chairman Amritpal Singh today called upon unemployed women to apply for the posts of Anganwadi worker and helper as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government has initiated a drive to fill the vacant posts falling under the Women and Child Welfare Department.
Divulging the details, Singh said that eligible applicants can submit application forms with their respective CDPOs for the posts of Anganwadi worker and helper. He noted that the last date to apply for these posts is March 9, after which the department will prepare a merit list.
The chairman termed this mega-recruitment drive as another decisive step towards women empowerment as these new Anganwadi workers and helpers would further cater to the needs of women and children belonging to underprivileged sections.
He said that Aanganwadi workers and helpers play a proactive role in ensuring the welfare of women and children by delivering the benefits of schemes especially designed for this section. He also stated that this recruitment will not only strengthen the women and child welfare programme of the state government but that it would also provide employment opportunities to women.
He said that the eligible applicants can download application forms online at jalandhar.nic.in.
