Drive to make Hoshiarpur plastic-free begins

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 28

As part of its campaign to make Hoshiarpur city plastic-free, the Fit Bikers Club and the Bal-Bal Seva Society held an awareness rally on Sunday morning. The rally was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal at the head office of the Sachdeva Stocks. Led by Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa and Fit Bikers Club president Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, the rally reached Wards 49 and 50 of the city. As part of the awareness rally, the participants went door to door to enlighten local residents about the harms of using plastic. The participants explained to the residents the right way to dispose of used plastic. A separate bin should be maintained for plastic, the participants stressed. “When the dustbin gets filled to the brim with plastic, the resident should inform the Fit Bikers Club and the Bal-Bal Seva Society. We will come and collect the plastic waste,” one of them explained.

On the occasion, Jimpa said, “It is our collective responsibility to keep the environment clean. Over the past couple of years, plastic waste has caused a lot of harm to our environment. Now it is upon us to save the environment. But this goal cannot be accomplished without the participation of the residents.”