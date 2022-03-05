Driver booked for causing death

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Gurmej Singh, a resident of Mehmud Pur village in Ferozepur, complained to the police that he and his brother were returning home on motorcycles on March 2 when an unidentified vehicle driver, who was driving negligently, hit his brother Gursewak Singh’s motorcycle and killed him on the spot. A case has been registered in this regard. OC
City boy shines in tennis series
Jalandhar: Jalandhar-born boy Shahbaaz Singh Sanghera, who is studying in Class 5 in Army Public School, Kolkata, dominated and stole everyone’s hearts at the recently conducted All-India Open Tennis Championship Series held at Singha Tennis Academy, Jalandhar, from February 27 to March 4. Ten-year-old Shahbaaz displayed a great performance, grit and zeal by winning three trophies under-14 doubles and finishing as runners-up in both singles under-14 and under-12. To earn these titles, he had to beat boys much older than him. TNS
1 held, 18 booked for murder bid
Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested one person and booked 18 others on the charges of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and firing. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajindar Singh said the arrested accused has been identified as Satta Cheema, a resident of Mannu Mashi village in Ferozepur. The SHO said the accused, travelling in five vehicles, came to Kutbiwal village and blindly opened fire with an intention to kill. He said Gurprit Singh, son of Balwindar Singh, a resident of Kutbewal village, was seriously injured in this firing. A case has been registered. OC
20 yrs on, cops fail to nab POs
Nakodar: The Nakodar city police are yet to arrest three persons who have been on the run for the past 20 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweller, Mimik. Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellery shop of the victim’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar, along with his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu, were declared proclaimed offenders (POs). The trial court has, however, acquitted one of their accomplices. Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which Janak and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik was declared dead at a hospital. Nakodar DSP Lakhwinder Singh Mall said they had not been successful in arresting the accused in the case. OC
Nakodar youth commits suicide
Nakodar: A youth committed suicide on Thursday. Investigating Officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said the deceased has been identified as Gautam, a resident of Mohalla Rishi Nagar, Nakodar. The deceased jumped from a roof top of the house and died. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
