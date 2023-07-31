Driver booked for death by negligence

Our Correspondent

Shahkot, July 30

The police have booked an unidentified truck driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Sonam Devi, a Bihar native, presently living near a nursing college in Malsian town, complained to the police that her husband Madan Bind was crossing the road on July 27 night when an unidentified truck hit him and he died on the spot him.

Investigating Officer Jagtar Singh said case under Sections 304 and 279 of the IPC had been registered agains the truck driver. He said further probe was on.