Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, July 4

The driver of one of the vehicles died after two trailers collided head-on near Gogo village on the Garhshankar-Shri Anandpur Sahib road late last night.

According to information, a cement-laden multi-axle trailer was going from Garhshankar to Shri Anandpur Sahib around 1 am last night. Meanwhile, another trailer, bearing registration number HR68B5674, was carrying girders from Shri Anandpur Sahib. Both trailers collided head-on near Gogo village.

Joginder Singh (22), the driver of the cement-laden trailer and a resident of Navala, Pathankot, suffered serious injuries in the mishap. After getting information, the police reached the spot. They took Joginder to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the trailer loaded with girders. SHO Harprem Singh said a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC had been registered against Shivreep Paswan, a resident of Chandai district, Bihar.