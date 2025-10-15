DT
Home / Jalandhar / Driver’s alertness averts major tragedy as acid-laden tanker catches fire near Phagwara

Driver’s alertness averts major tragedy as acid-laden tanker catches fire near Phagwara

The tanker sustained extensive damage, with large portions charred and melted by the fire

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:17 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
The tanker was transporting acid for HCL Company from Dera Bassi to Amritsar when the incident occurred
A major disaster was averted on Wednesday morning after an Amritsar-bound tanker carrying a highly combustible acid consignment caught fire on the National Highway near Phagwara. The timely alertness and quick action of the driver, Pawan Kumar, prevented what could have been a catastrophic explosion, saving many lives and averting large-scale damage.

According to reports, the tanker (registration number Punjab-65L-1975) was transporting acid for HCL Company from Dera Bassi to Amritsar when the incident occurred. Kumar noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle’s cabin while passing through Phagwara in the early hours. Acting swiftly, he pulled over to the roadside and alerted the Phagwara Police Control Room (PCR).

PCR incharge Aman Kumar Daveshwar said police teams and fire brigade units were dispatched immediately. Two fire tenders from the Phagwara Fire Brigade, led by Fireman Deepak Kumar, reached the spot and launched an intensive operation to douse the flames. After sustained efforts, the fire was brought under control before it could reach the acid compartment, preventing a devastating explosion.

Driver Pawan Kumar later told reporters that a short circuit in the tanker’s power lines might have caused the fire.

He said sparks appeared before smoke began billowing from the cabin. The tanker, however, suffered extensive damage, with parts of its body charred and melted by the intense heat.

Eyewitnesses praised the driver’s calm response and presence of mind, noting that his decision to steer the vehicle away from heavy traffic likely prevented a massive tragedy. Authorities have since cordoned off the area, and a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated.

Tags :
