Drone show marks Guru Ravidas Parkash Purb at Garhshankar

A special kirtan samagam and a spectacular drone show were organised at Paddi Sura Singh village in Garhshankar to mark the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker and Garhshankar MLA Jai Krishan Singh Rouri attended the event and extended greetings to the sangat on the occasion. The programme featured devotional kirtan, followed by a drone show that illuminated the night sky with images depicting the life, teachings and message of Guru Ravidas. The display of colourful lights depicting various scenes associated with the Guru’s life and the Parkash Purb enthralled the gathering.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Rouri said the bani of Guru Ravidas continued to be a source of inspiration for humanity. He said the Guru had advocated equality, brotherhood and social harmony while rejecting caste-based discrimination and social inequality.

Advertisement

Rouri added that the Punjab Government was organising religious, cultural and social programmes throughout the year to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb. Such programmes, he added, aimed at taking the Guru’s philosophy to the people and connecting the younger generation with his life and teachings.

Rouri said the message of service to humanity, equality and brotherhood remained relevant and called upon people to follow the Guru’s teachings to build a harmonious society. Among those present were organisation in-charge Charanjit Singh Channi, Garhshankar market committee chairman Baldeep Singh Saini and Block Samiti chairman Kuljit Singh Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

Several saints, religious leaders, panchayat representatives and Aam Aadmi Party leaders were present on the occasion.