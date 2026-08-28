Drone shows to mark Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas in Kapurthala district

The Punjab Government will organise spectacular drone shows across all sub-divisions of Kapurthala district to commemorate the Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akash Bansal today chaired a meeting with officials to review arrangements for the drone show scheduled at Guru Nanak Stadium, Kapurthala, on September 5. He directed the departments concerned to ensure timely and foolproof arrangements for devotees, including seating, lighting, clean drinking water and sanitation at the venue. SSP Gaurav Toora and AAP halqa in-charge Karambeer Singh Chandi were also present at the meeting.

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The DC said the drone shows would begin at 7 pm. Each programme will commence with kirtan, followed by a spectacular presentation featuring more than 500 advanced drones, creating a unique fusion of spirituality and modern technology.

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As per the schedule, the drone shows will be held at Baba Gadhia Ground/Baba Gadhia Park, Phagwara, on September 1; Dana Mandi, Bholath, on September 2; Dana Mandi, Sultanpur Lodhi, on September 3; and Guru Nanak Stadium, Kapurthala, on September 5.

SSP Gaurav Toora said the police administration had made comprehensive security arrangements to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic management during the events. Adequate police personnel would be deployed at all venues, he added. The district administration appealed to residents to participate in large numbers in the special celebrations. For assistance, residents can contact the district administration helpline at 01822-233777.