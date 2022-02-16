Drop facility for 2,000 women on poll duty in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 15

The district administration has decided to provide the drop facility to nearly 2,000 such women entrusted with various duties to conduct the election in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Participating in a virtual conference presided over by Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday said nearly 2,000 women on polling duty had been deployed in three assembly segments. He said the Banga, Nawanshahr and Balachaur Returning Officers (ROs) had been directed to arrange an adequate number of vehicles to drop the women staff at their doorsteps on the polling day after the completion of voting and deposition of EVMs in case of demand raised by anyone.

The DC said the administration was committed to ensuring the safety and security of women polling staff and would take all possible steps for the same. He further said the administration had created three helipads (one in each constituency) for air ambulances to deal with any kind of exigency on the polling day. He said in case of any medical urgency, air ambulance may be used to transport the polling staff patient to the hospital if referred to a higher medical institute.

The DC said masks, gloves, thermal scanning, sanitizers, PPE kits, face shields, and others would be made available in all 614 polling booths to keep the virus at bay. He said voters would have to wear mask and maintain social distancing. Thermal screening would be ensured at the entrance to all polling booths for which ASHA and Anganwari workers would be deputed.

Sarangal said flying squad teams and static surveillance teams were keeping a vigil to ensure that no violation of the Model Code of Conduct took place in the district.

He said companies of the paramilitary forces along with local police personnel were holding regular flag marches in their respective areas.