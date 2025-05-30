Drug accused gives cops the slip, re-arrested from Kapurthala

In a dramatic turn of events, a drug trafficking accused managed to escape from police custody while being taken to jail, only to be rearrested within hours by the Kapurthala police.

The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Money, had been arrested on May 21 under the NDPS Act. A day later, he reportedly suffered a paralysis attack (stroke) and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Following a court order, he was to be shifted to judicial custody in Modern Jail.

On Monday, while being taken in a private vehicle by SI Kulwinder Singh and senior constable Davinderpal, the police team stopped near Jhalla Theekriwal village to photocopy the accused’s medical reports. While Davinderpal went to get the documents copied, SI Kulwinder Singh kept watch from the car window.

Taking advantage of the situation, Manpreet Singh allegedly pushed the sub-inspector and fled with the vehicle.

A case was immediately registered against him at Kotwali Police Station based on SI Kulwinder Singh’s complaint. SHO Kirpal Singh confirmed that a police team later tracked the accused at his residence and took him into custody again.