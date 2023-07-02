Drug addict booked for attacking parents

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 1

A youth, addicted to drugs, assaulted his parents and nephew for money in village Narur in Phagwara sub-division. The accused, identified as Surjit Singh, managed to escape after snatching Rs 3,000 from his parents on Tuesday night. The injured parents, Kulbaran Singh, his wife Tersem Kaur and nephew Amandeep, were admitted to the local Civil Hospital.

Kulbaran Singh told the police that his son was addicted to drugs and had been admitted to a de-addiction centre many times, but ran away from there. He said he had disowned his addict son. Kulbaran Singh said that his son had assaulted them for a second time and they were now feeling threatened.