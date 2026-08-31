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Home / Jalandhar / Drug addiction claims life of painter in Kapurthala

Drug addiction claims life of painter in Kapurthala

Third suspected drug-related death in a month

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:33 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A 30-year-old man allegedly battling drug addiction died at the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, with the incident raising concerns over the continuing toll of substance abuse in the area. The death is being reported as the third such fatality in the region within a month.

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According to a report, deceased Nishan Singh was a resident of Talwandi Tanda and had been working as a painter at Khukhrain. His sister Sandeep Kaur reportedly said he had been struggling with alcohol and drug use and would often return home only occasionally. She said the family had tried to persuade him to give up the habit, but his condition continued to deteriorate.

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The report stated that Nishan was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. He was admitted for treatment but reportedly died during the course of medical care. His sister said the family had been informed about his deteriorating condition.

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The report also highlighted the wider circumstances surrounding the death, noting that Nishan had allegedly been consuming intoxicating substances with other people. However, the exact medical cause of death would need to be established through the appropriate medical and official procedures.

The incident comes against the backdrop of two other reported deaths linked to suspected drug use in the area during the preceding month. One of the cases involved a 30-year-old resident of Variana Colony in Jalandhar, whose body was reportedly found near the Fateh Dhingha Chungi area after he allegedly became unconscious while consuming drugs with two companions. The companions were reported to have fled the spot, leaving him behind.

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In another case, a man who was the father of three daughters reportedly died on July 27 in Fateh Dhingha. According to a report, his body was allegedly buried at a village in Nakodar by acquaintances before they fled.

The successive incidents have again drawn attention to the serious consequences associated with substance abuse and the need for timely intervention, treatment and rehabilitation. At the same time, individual causes of death should be determined only on the basis of medical and official findings rather than assumptions.

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