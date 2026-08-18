Drug addiction hits women, families hardest, says NCW chief Rahatkar in Jalandhar

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Tuesday flagged the growing burden of substance abuse and its impact on women and families during her official visit to Jalandhar. She said drug abuse has far-reaching emotional, social and economic consequences for women and their families, stressing the need for a comprehensive approach centred on prevention, awareness and rehabilitation.

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Speaking at a programme at the Red Cross Auditorium, Rahatkar said tackling the drug menace required greater participation from communities, families and local institutions.

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The extent of the drug abuse in Jalandhar was also highlighted by health officials from a de-addiction centre. According to officials, a district Health Department study found substance use, including alcohol, heroin and cannabis, among 45 per cent of the population in the district.

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The figure also included women and children, officials added.

The scale of the problem is also reflected in the district’s treatment figures. Jalandhar records around 350 to 400 admissions for de-addiction treatment every month, besides 600 to 700 patients attending OPDs. The district’s methadone clinic has 34 patients while around 19,000 patients are registered with Opioid Agonist Treatment (OOAT) clinics.

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Highlighting the role of community-led interventions, Rahatkar cited the example of Vicharpur, a small tribal village in Madhya Pradesh. She said the village had once been known for the illegal liquor trade.

However, the situation changed when Raees Ahmed, a former footballer, started engaging the village’s youth in football.

The initiative gradually transformed the identity of the village. Rahatkar said Vicharpur is now known as ‘Mini Brazil’, produced more than 40 national and state level football players.

She presented the example as a reminder that sustained community participation, youth engagement and positive alternatives could play an important role in preventing substance abuse, particularly among young people.

She also chaired a review meeting with senior district administration officials where strict compliance with the POSH Act, 2013, remain a key focus. Rahatkar stressed that educational institutions, hospitals and workplaces employing 10 or more persons must ensure effective functioning of internal committees, along with regular awareness and sensitisation programmes and accessible redressal mechanisms.

Rahatkar also interacted with around 100 women from Self Help Groups, encouraging them to strengthen their digital presence, improve packaging and product presentation and expand market outreach.

At Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, NCW Chairperson encouraged young women to explore careers in the Armed Forces. She also visited Lovely Professional University, where under “Yashoda AI” initiative, she emphasised on awareness among women about opportunities in emerging technologies.

Rahatkar will visit Hoshiarpur on Wednesday as part of her two days Punjab visit.

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Box : No 'yes or no' on online harassment of protester

When asked whether the NCW will take suo motu cognisance of coordinated online harassment, including rape and death threats, faced by women protesters after their Jantar Mantar protest over NEET paper leaks, Rahatkar said the matter had already been discussed in Parliament.

“The issue has been discussed in Parliament. The government is prioritising their concerns. Hence, it cannot be answered in yes or no whether the commission will take any cognisance,” she said.