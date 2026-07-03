Drug & arms networks busted: Police arrest 4 in 2 major ops in Nawanshahr

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and organised crime, the Nawanshahr police arrested four accused in two separate operations, recovering 2 kilograms of heroin in one case and an illegal country-made pistol with four live cartridges in another.

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The operations were carried out by the CIA Staff, Nawanshahr, under the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tushar Gupta and the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Jatinder Chauhan, as part of the district’s ongoing campaign against drug traffickers and anti-social elements.

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In the first case, police registered FIR under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Sadar Nawanshahr. The CIA Staff arrested Sanpreet Singh alias Sandhu, a resident of village Badhawa and Armaan Sund alias Mani, a resident of village Saloh. The duo was intercepted near a canal bridge in the jurisdiction of village Sanawa while travelling on a motorcycle. A search of the accused led to the recovery of 2 kilograms and 12 grams of heroin, following which both were taken into custody.

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During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had been working on the instructions of Pranav Sehgal and Sarbjit alias Sabi, both believed to be residing abroad. According to police, the accused remained in contact with the overseas handlers through the signal messaging application, from where they allegedly received instructions regarding the collection and delivery of heroin to designated recipients. Police said investigations are underway to identify other members of the narcotics network and trace the source and supply chain of the recovered contraband.

In a separate case on July 1, the CIA Staff arrested Mandeep Kumar alias Mani, a resident of Saroa and Ritik Leel alias Abhi, a resident of Rattewal, who were allegedly moving around with the intention of committing a criminal offence.

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A case was registered under Sections 109, 55 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Nawanshahr. Police recovered one .30 bore country-made pistol and four live .30 bore cartridges from the possession of the accused.

During interrogation, the two suspects reportedly also disclosed links with Pranav Sehgal and Sarbjit alias Sabi. Further investigation is in progress to identify and arrest other associates.