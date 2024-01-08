Drug awareness camp organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 7

In a step to rein in the drug menace, Nawanshahr’s Red Cross Drug De-addiction Centre conducted a drug awareness camp at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Sahlon.

School head Alka Rani presided over the event, which was held under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ initiative. In his address to the students, Chaman Singh, the project director, stressed the importance of drug awareness in safeguarding the youth.

