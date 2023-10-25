Drug awareness drive: Cops to interact with public to get feedback

Phagwara, October 24
The Kapurthala police have launched an awareness drive against drug menace in different towns of the district.
SSP Vatsala Gupta told media persons here today that under the sensitisation drive, the police would hold interactions with people in villages and towns to get their feedback. Senior officers would motivate people to work along with the government to eliminate the social evil from their areas and create a drug-free society.
SP Phagwara Gurpreet Singh said that the suggestions received would help create a robust mechanism and make the district free from drugs. DSP Jaspreet Singh, Traffic & PCR in-charge Aman Kumar besides other senior policemen were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, SSP Gupta urged the youth to shun drugs and asked people to immediately contact the police on the emergency phone number 112 in case of need.
During her first formal visit to Phagwara, SSP Vatsala Gupta also met representatives of Balmiki community and assured them of peaceful celebrations of Balmiki Jayanti and taking out of Shobha Yatra. Industrialists and social activists also met the SSP and assured their co-operation to the police.
