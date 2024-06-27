Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Jalandhar, June 26
In a major crackdown against drugs, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has busted a drug cartel by arresting one of its members.
The police also recovered 400 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Jagseer Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Moga.
Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said acting on a tip-off, the police intensified patrolling near Boota Mandi, Nakodar Road. During the checking, the police noticed a person coming from Wadala Chowk. On suspicion, the police stopped him for checking.
Sharma said during checking, the police recovered 400 grams of heroin from his possession. The police immediately arrested the suspect. A case under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at the Bhargo Camp police station, Jalandhar.
The Police Commissioner said during investigation, it came to fore that Jagga came in contact with a co-accused, Boota Singh, and was involved in the drug trade for the past one year.
He said on Boota’s instructions, Jassa was engaged in smuggling and delivery of heroin. Upon reaching Jalandhar, he used to take instructions from Boota Singh regarding the delivery of the parcel. He said no criminal background of Jassa had been traced so far, while one case is pending against Boota Singh.
He said further investigations were on in the case and efforts were on to nab Boota Singh and others involved in the smuggling.
