Home / Jalandhar / Drug deal turns violent, one injured

Drug deal turns violent, one injured

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:54 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
A drug deal turned violent in Kukar Majra when an accused supplier opened fire on two individuals attempting to snatch banned pills. Garhshankar police have registered a case. One person was injured and admitted to Sadoya Hospital, while his partner fled.

Jarnail Singh alias Jaila, a resident of Chandpur Roorkee, told police that he and his partner Gaurav alias Mau are drug addicts involved in the drug trade. They used to get banned pills from Jasvir Thakur of Chak Ronta.

On the night of the incident, Jasvir arrived to deliver pills. Jarnail and Gaurav tried to snatch them, prompting Jasvir to open fire. Jarnail was injured, and Gaurav retaliated with a brick, causing Jasvir to fall. Gaurav fled with the pills. Police have arrested Jasvir Thakur and are investigating further.

