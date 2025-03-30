Drug net 14 nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in search operations

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police conducted an extensive search operation across 13 identified drug hotspots within the city today.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) was conducted as part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh initiative. The police arrested 14 individuals with a seizure of 60 g of heroin, 289 intoxicated tablets, 300 pregabalin capsules, 198 SPAS tablets, Rs 11,000 in drug money and seven boxes of liquor.

Over 250 police officers were deployed for the search operation, which targeted 13 strategic hotspots of Jalandhar. Each key hotspot was supervised by officers of the ADCP/ACP rank to ensure the effectiveness of the operation.

The operation took place across Commissionerate Jalandhar, with a thorough inspection of the residences of suspected individuals. Police teams checked homes, vehicles and surrounding areas to ensure no illegal activities were taking place. In addition, locals were interrogated to gather information about nearby drug peddlers and any suspicious activities in the region. Multiple checkpoints were set up to identify key suspects and locations linked to drug trafficking.

Woman among 2 held with heroin at Shahkot

The Shahkot police during the ongoing search operation at Shahkot and Mehatpur today arrested a man and a woman with drugs.

At operations launched under the “War Against Drugs” campaign of the police under SSP Gurmeet Singh in Mehatpur and Shahkot, the police seized 57 gm heroin, 107 intoxicated tablets, a motorbike, Rs 9,200 drug money and an electronic weighing machine from the two accused.

DSP, Shahkot, Onkar Singh Brar said during a CASO (cordon and search operation) operation, led by a team headed by SI Lakhbir Singh, the police apprehended a man on a motorbike from whom heroin and drug money were seized. The seizures were made during the operation near Hanuman Temple, Shahkot.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Sharma of Mohalla Ramgarhia, Shahkot. The police said he had been arrested with 57 gm heroin and Rs 9,200 drug money.

Officials said the peddler was arrested near the temple at Shahkot when police were involved in checking of vehicles during the ongoing operation. Deepak Sharma, who was riding his motorbike was arrested on suspicion. The bike, 57gm heroin, drug money and an electronic weighing machine were seized from his posession.

A case has been registered against Deepak Sharma on March 29 at the Shahkot police station.

Meanwhile, DSP, Shahkot, Onkar Singh Brar said during the Mehatpur leg of CASO, led by SI Gurnam Singh, the police apprehended a woman Asha Rani, alias Pinki, of Mamdewala in Fazilka, and living in village Umrewal Bille at Mehatpur.

The woman was arrested with 107 intoxicated tablets. A case has been registered against the woman under Sections 22 (B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Mehatpur in Jalandhar. Preliminary investigation has been launched in the case. Similarly, a search operation is also being conducted at other various places.

CASO in Phagwara

To nail drug peddlers, the district police, headed by SSP, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora carried out CASO at Phagwara and village Maherru, Law Gate, Hardasspur, Chhajj Colony on Saturday.

Police teams comprising five gazetted officers, six SHOs and more than 100 personnel were part of the operation.

During the operation, the police checked houses and paying guests, questioned suspicious elements. “The main aim of CASO is instil a sense of fear among criminals and drug traffickers,” said Toora. Meanwhile SSP told the media that 1.5 kg of ganja was recovered from Mohammad Azaz Ahmed who has been arrested, while the cops nabbed a Satnampura resident Sandeep and recovered one .32 bore pistol from his possession.