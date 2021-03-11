Drug overdose? Addict found dead with a syringe in his pocket

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

A man in his 30s died under mysterious circumstances at Jainpur village in Sultanpur Lodhi here on Tuesday. The body was found in the fields with a syringe in his pocket indicating that he had consumed an intoxicant.

The police said the deceased was a drug addict and might have died due to drug overdose. However, the family members alleged that their son was murdered by two of his acquaintances.

On the complaint of the victim’s family members, a case has been registered under Section 304 (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the two acquaintances. They informed the police that one of the accused was the deceased’s friend and another used to smuggle drugs. One accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, has also been arrested while search for the second one is on.

A polythene was found inside the deceased’s mouth which was pointing toward murder, but the police said there were several polythene papers lying near the body, so there was a possibility that one of the polythenes might have got stuck in his mouth with the wind.

The deceased was unmarried and was into farming. His father died long ago and he was living with his mother and paternal family.

The police said the victim had taken Rs 10,000 from his commission agent. “He wanted to get a gold ornament for himself. So, out of Rs 10,000, he had already given Rs 4,000 to the jeweller, and the remaining money might have been used by him to buy intoxicating substances,” DSP Rajesh Kakkar said. After conducting a post-mortem, the body was cremated today. The police added that investigation was going on and the second accused, who is at large, would be nabbed soon.

