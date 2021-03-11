Drug peddler, aide arrested by Jalandhar Police

Jalandhar, May 11
To check the sale of drugs and illicit liquor supplies in the city, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate arrested a drug peddler and his aide from Aman Nagar here on Tuesday. It turned out that the drug peddler was already booked in 28 criminal cases registered under the Excise and NDPS Acts at different police stations in the city.
Divulging the details, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor said on a tip-off, joint teams of CIA-1 and Special Operation unit got a search warrant issued from the court against Arvinder Kumar, alias Thutha, and raided his residence in Aman Nagar Jalandhar.
He said during the search a plastic packet containing 330 grams of drugs was recovered from a shoe rack in his store and subsequently the accused was arrested on the spot.
He also mentioned that during a preliminary investigation it was found that the accused was already booked in 28 criminal cases registered under the Excise Act, the NDPS Act and sections of the IPC.
Accompanied by DCP Jaskiran Singh Teja, Toor stated that the accused revealed that he was carrying out this illegal activity with the help of his aide, Manish Kumar of the same locality, who was also then arrested by the police.
Toor said his arrest would lead to snapping of the supply line of drugs and illicit liquor in this area, putting such illegal activities to an end. He said the forward and backward linkages would also be probed during the investigation so that police teams can locate the source of narcotic substances and illicit liquor.
Reiterating his commitment to making Jalandhar a drug-free city, the CP said no stone would be left unturned to achieve this task. He said police teams have been keeping a close tab on such history-sheeters so that preventive and timely action could be initiated against such anti-social elements.
