Drug peddler arrested with 4-kg opium

Phagwara, November 18
The Phagwara police recently arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4 kg of opium (gaanja) from his possession. The accused was identified as Madan Lal, a migrant from Bihar, presently residing in village Narangshahpur, said DSP Jaspreet Singh. The accused was nabbed at a check-point near village Gandhwan. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.
