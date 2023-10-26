Drug peddler booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep Deep, a resident of Talwandi Salem village. Station House Officer (SHO) GS Nagra said 5 grams of heroin was recovered his possession. The SHO said a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC
Man sells illicit liquor, held
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a local resident on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Vishal, alias Sahota, a resident of Baghiarr Pura Mohalla, Nakodar. Investigating officer Rannjit Singh said 23 bottles of hooch were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered.
