Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

Had ran over car on ASI at naka on Jal-K’thala road

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

The accused in the custody of police on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 7

Having detained a drug peddler who tried to break a naka on the Jalandhar-Kapurthala road and run over an ASI there on Monday afternoon, the Kapurthala police have booked him in two separate cases.

While ASI Thakur Singh is undergoing treatment at Thind Hospital in Kapurthala after injuries on his leg and his condition is said to be stable, the police have booked accused Harkirat Singh in two FIRs – an FIR No. 63 under Sections 307, 353, 186 and 427 of the IPC at Police Station Sadar Kapurthala (lodged on the complaint of ASI Thakur Singh) and FIR No. 125 under Sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act and Arms Act at the Kapurthala City Police Station.

SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu, at a press conference on Tuesday, confirmed having recovered his Verna car (which got badly damaged in the incident), 200 gm of heroin (value more than Rs 1 crore in international market), 100 gm of ICE, one pistol with .32 bore magazine and two live cartridges.

The SSP said the police had information from CIA Staff that Harkirat Singh, alias Sagar, resident of Baba Isher Singh Colony of Jalandhar, was coming for supplying heroin to Kapurthala in his personal car ( PB-09-U-7390) for which a naka had been laid but the accused tried to hit the bike of a cop and flee.

“The police teams tried to stop him but after breaking the naka, he tried to flee towards Jalandhar side but he was overpowered by another police team of CIA Staff when the front tyre of the car of the accused suddenly burst and the car turned turtle,” he said.

The SSP said he had taken the drug supply from Michael, alias Lilly, an African at pillar No. 622 of Chandni Chowk. He had also bought the pistol from Jagga, a resident of Delhi for Rs 45,000. Sharing about his past, the SSP said the accused was matriculate. “His father had passed away and he has no brother. His mother Kulwinder Kaur used to do domestic work,” he said.

The SSP said the accused already has three cases against him, two at Malout and one with Jalandhar Rural police, and upon bail he was still trading drugs between Delhi and Jalandhar via train.

