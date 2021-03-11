Drug peddler gets 10-yr jail

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Garg has sentenced Lovlen Arora of Azad Nagar to 10-year imprisonment for intoxicanting powder smuggling. He has also slapped a fine of Rs`1 lakh. The Shahkot police had arrested the accused in 2017. OC

Two Proclaimed offenders held

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs), identified as Manga of Mohalla Santokh Garh, Nakodar, and Gian Chand, a resident of Khurla Kingara in Jalandhar. The former was wanted in a case of theft while the latter was wanted in a case of selling hooch, Investigating Officer Rajindar Kumar said. oc

Man booked for extortion

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a man on the charge of extorting money from a Shahkot resident Madan Lal by threatening him. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the accused had been identified as Surindar Kumar of Mohalla Bawaian Shahkot. Madan Lal complained to the police that Surinder Kumar duped and threatened him of lodging complaints against him in various departments. The IO said a case under Section 384 of the IPC had been registered against the accused and further investigation was on. OC

Four held for stealing money

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested four Amritsar residents on the charge of stealing money from a house of Nahal village resident Kamaljit Kaur. Investigating Officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurwindar Singh of Gill Wali Amritsar,Daler Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Amritsar,Sukhvir Singh, alias Sulakhan, of Gurnam Nagar, Amritsar, and Jasvir Singh of Namdev Colony, Amritsar. The IO said a case under Sections 454, 380 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.