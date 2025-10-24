Drug peddler held wih heroin in Shahkot

The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on charges of selling heroin. Investigating Officer (IO) Surjit Singh said 15 grams of heroin tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Sherpur Tyba village under the Dharamkot police station in Moga district.

The IO said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Nurmahal police have arrested a villager on charges of gambling. Investigating Officer (IO) Jai Gopal said the accused, identified as Nirmal of Gorsian Peeran village, was allegedly selling betting slips at the Kot Badal Khan bus stand and cheating customers by making false promises.

A sum of Rs 3,120 was recovered from his possession. A case under Section 13A-3-67 of the Punjab Gambling Act and Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him.