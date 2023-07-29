Drug peddler held with 6-kg poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 28

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk.

Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said 6 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Toti village, falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi police station, Kapurthala.

The IO said a case under Sections 15(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. The motorcycle which the suspect was riding with the contraband had been impounded.

#Phagwara