Drug peddler held with 6-kg poppy husk

Phagwara, July 28
The Lohian Khas police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk.
Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said 6 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Toti village, falling under the Sultanpur Lodhi police station, Kapurthala.
The IO said a case under Sections 15(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. The motorcycle which the suspect was riding with the contraband had been impounded.
