Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

The Jalandhar rural police today arrested a drug peddler and recovered illegal arms and a car from his possession.

The Phillaur police laid a naka in the Anihar Gate area on Thursday. They received a tip-off that a white Bolero pick-up bearing registration number PB08-EY-0164 was parked in a stadium on the Johlan village to Kot Grewal village Road.

As per information, a man, a Jalandhar resident, was sitting in the car. Two of his associates were sitting at some distance. The police were informed that the trio was involved in criminal incidents such as robbery, snatching and selling drugs. Apart from this, several cases were registered against them at various police stations. It was also informed that they were also planning to carry out a crime with illegal weapons in their car.

Acting on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector Gursharan Singh, in-charge, Dosanjh Kalan police station, Goraya, raided the spot and arrested the man sitting in the car with illegal arms. The suspect was identified as Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Pabwan village. His two accomplices identified as his son Harpreet Singh and another man Kuwinder Singh, alias Kinda, a resident of Jandiala, Jalandhar, managed to flee the spot.

A case was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the IPC at the Goraya police station on November 10.

A rifle with a magazine, seven live rounds and a Bolero car were recovered from Harbhajan Singh.

The police said they were questioning the suspect about the illegal arms, their source and to whom he was going to sell these. Raids were also being conducted to arrest the absconding persons.