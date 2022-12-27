Drug peddler in police net

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a drug peddler with intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Gurcharan Singh, alias Marata, a resident of Mohalla Kasba, Mehatpur. Station House Officer (SHO) Balraj Singh said 245 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. TNS
Man held for illegal mining
Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have detained a person on the charge of illegal sand mining and imposed a fine on him. SHO Balraj Singh said the suspect, Tarsem Singh, is a resident of Bangiwal village. He has allegedly been involved in illegal quarrying of sand in the village. His tractor has been impounded and a fine has been imposed on him under Section 75 of the Mining Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...