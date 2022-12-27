Drug peddler in police net

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a drug peddler with intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Gurcharan Singh, alias Marata, a resident of Mohalla Kasba, Mehatpur. Station House Officer (SHO) Balraj Singh said 245 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. TNS

Man held for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have detained a person on the charge of illegal sand mining and imposed a fine on him. SHO Balraj Singh said the suspect, Tarsem Singh, is a resident of Bangiwal village. He has allegedly been involved in illegal quarrying of sand in the village. His tractor has been impounded and a fine has been imposed on him under Section 75 of the Mining Act.