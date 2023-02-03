Drug peddler in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 260 intoxicant tablets from his possession on Wednesday night. SHO City Amandeep Nahar said the suspect was identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Balmiki Chowk, Phagwara. He was nabbed at a checkpoint near Patel Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Thieves strike at battery store

Phagwara: As many as 59 batteries were stolen from a store room on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road, Phagwara, on Wednesday night. Store owner Jarnail Singh, a resident of Friends Colony, told the police that he found the locks broken and the store burgled on Thursday morning. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. They have initiated investigations into the matter. OC

Bid to snatch mobile, boy hurt

Phagwara: A minor boy, identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Bid-Puad village, was attacked by two armed motorcyclist-borne robbers. The suspects were trying to snatch the mobile phone from the boy near Radha Swami Dera here on Thursday. The boy, who suffered serious injuries, was going to take tuition on his Activa scooter. The suspects stopped him and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he resisted, the suspects attacked him with a sharp weapon. They managed to flee from the spot. The victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case. OC

Two killed in mishaps

Phagwara: An ambulance driver, identified as Purshotam Lal, died in a road mishap near Phillaur on Wednesday night. The accident took place after a speeding vehicle hit the ambulance. The driver of the speeding vehicle managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case in this regard. In another incident, an unidentified middle-aged person was run over by a train near the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday night. The incident took place when the person was crossing the railway line. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.