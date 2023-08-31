Drug peddler in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Jand, a resident of Boge Wal (Bandala Bet) village falling under the Fateh Garh Panjtoor police station, Moga. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said 15 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. A motorcycle on which he was travelling with the contraband has been impounded. OC

Two booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two youths on the charge of kidnapping a minor and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Amarki Lal said the suspects had been identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Pala, and Gurdev Singh, alias Debi, residents of Rame Wal village. Bakhasho, a resident of Fateh Pur village, complained to the police that Pala kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her and Debi helped him in committing the crime. A case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 2 booked

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a father-son duo on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and committing the crime with common intention. Investigating Officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gurdial Singh, a resident of Chak Chela village, and his son Sukhjinder Singh. Rajvinder Kaur complained to the police that her father-in-law and brother-in-law assaulted her on the night of August 25 in front of her house and tore her clothes. She said a family property dispute was the reason behind the attack. A case has been registered against the suspects and raids are being conducted to arrest them. OC

2 girls missing from home

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Manjit Kaur, a resident of Narur village, the Rawalpindi police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC against unidentified persons on the charge of kidnapping and keeping hostage the daughter of the complainant and her classmate. The complainant told the police that her daughter and her classmate went to Panchhat High School on August 29, but did not return. She expressed her doubts that someone might have kidnapped the girls and kept them hostage. SP Gurpreet Singh said the police were investigating the matter and searching for the missing girls.

