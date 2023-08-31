 Drug peddler in police net : The Tribune India

in brief

Drug peddler in police net

Drug peddler in police net

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Jand, a resident of Boge Wal (Bandala Bet) village falling under the Fateh Garh Panjtoor police station, Moga. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said 15 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. A motorcycle on which he was travelling with the contraband has been impounded. OC

Two booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two youths on the charge of kidnapping a minor and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Amarki Lal said the suspects had been identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Pala, and Gurdev Singh, alias Debi, residents of Rame Wal village. Bakhasho, a resident of Fateh Pur village, complained to the police that Pala kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her and Debi helped him in committing the crime. A case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 2 booked

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a father-son duo on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and committing the crime with common intention. Investigating Officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gurdial Singh, a resident of Chak Chela village, and his son Sukhjinder Singh. Rajvinder Kaur complained to the police that her father-in-law and brother-in-law assaulted her on the night of August 25 in front of her house and tore her clothes. She said a family property dispute was the reason behind the attack. A case has been registered against the suspects and raids are being conducted to arrest them. OC

2 girls missing from home

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Manjit Kaur, a resident of Narur village, the Rawalpindi police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC against unidentified persons on the charge of kidnapping and keeping hostage the daughter of the complainant and her classmate. The complainant told the police that her daughter and her classmate went to Panchhat High School on August 29, but did not return. She expressed her doubts that someone might have kidnapped the girls and kept them hostage. SP Gurpreet Singh said the police were investigating the matter and searching for the missing girls.

#Moga #Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

4
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

7
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

8
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

9
India

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

10
Punjab

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...

England to rollout world-first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to jail for 20 years for raping sister

On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister

The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

Set to be fifth launch in 15 months


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

SDM suspended for ‘irregularities’ in tender for organising Urs-2023

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials