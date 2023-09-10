Drug peddler in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Manga, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadar Nagar. Station House Officer (SHO) GS Nagra said 10 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 21(b), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Shahkot man ends his life

Phagwara: A Shahkot resident reportedly committed suicide on Friday. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the deceased had been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of main bazaar, Shahkot. Sharan Preet Kaur, wife of the deceased,

told the police that her husband ended his life by hanging. The investigating officer said the police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem examination. OC

Hit by bus, woman dies

Phagwara: A woman was killed in an accident on Friday. Investigating officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the deceased had been identified as Rannni, a resident of Bajuha Khurd village. Som Nath, husband of the deceased, told the police that his wife died after being hit by a bus. The investigating officer said the police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem examination. A case has been registered. OC

Scooterist dies in road mishap

Phagwara: A person was killed when the Activa scooter he was riding was hit by a speeding vehicle near Chachrari village between Phagwara and Goraya. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar. The police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver. They handed over the body to his family members after the post-mortem examination. OC

Man held with 5-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered five grams of heroin from his possession on Friday night. The suspect has been identified as Vivek Kumar, a resident of Rattanpura locality in Phagwara. The police said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the suspect.

