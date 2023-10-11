Drug peddler in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Central Investigating Agency (CIA) of the Jalandhar (Rural) police has arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the CIA Bikram Singh said 100 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Eshwar Lal, alias Eshu, a resident of Kingra Cho Wala village falling under the Bhog Pur police station. A case under Sections 21(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Bhog Pur police station. The police also impounded the car in which he was travelling with the contraband. OC

Man held on assault charge

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the suspect had been identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Pindu, a resident of Talwann village. Arjan, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspect attacked him with a sharp weapon and threatened him with dire consequences on September 13. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the suspect. The police also added Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) to the FIR and recovered a sharp weapon from him. OC

Woman dies in road mishap

Phagwara: An unidentified woman died after a speeding vehicle hit her on the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway on Monday night. The vehicle driver managed to flee the spot. The police have registered a case against the truck driver kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital here for identification.

