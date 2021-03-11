Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

A car, allegedly being driven by a drug peddler, on Monday created a ruckus on the Jalandhar-Kapurthala highway, hitting a police bike and injuring an ASI who broke his leg in two places. Arms and drugs were also seized from the vehicle of the accused.

Today being the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, a heavy police force was already deputed across the district and its peripheral areas. The incident led to panic in the area and the peddler was intercepted soon.

Identified as Harkirat Singh (24), a resident of Jalandhar, the drug peddler did not stop at a naka on the Jalandhar-Kapurthala highway to escape cops this afternoon. He was driving a white Verna car. At the naka, his vehicle hit a policeman riding a bike. The incident prompted the police team to chase him in their own vehicle. The police party at the Science City chowki was alerted, following which the chowki in charge acted swiftly.

ASI Thakur Singh from the Science City chowki blocked the road with his vehicle. However, the accused rammed his car into the ASI, seriously injuring him. The ASI received two fractures in his leg.

The police said he is currently out of danger. Action had already been planned against the car on a tip-off as the peddler had previously been operational in the area and there was information that he might be carrying drugs.

After a chase, the police finally intercepted the peddler. On searching his vehicle, one pistol .32 bore, 200 gm heroin and 100 gm ice was recovered from the peddler. Until the filing of this report, an FIR was yet to be lodged. Both the police vehicle and the peddler’s car were damaged in the incident.

SSP, Kapurthala, Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said, “The man was previously operational in the area and had been active in the drug trade in the region. There are previous drug charges against him as well. One police personnel was injured in the incident but he is currently out of danger. Further investigation is being carried out in the case.”

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered against Harkirat Singh at the Sadar police station (Kapurthala).