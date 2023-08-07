Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

Jalandhar, August 6
The Jalandhar rural police arrested a drug peddler with 160 grams of heroin here today.
SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said during a patrolling near the Nijjran village bus stand, a team of the Crime Branch spotted a man yesterday. He started walking towards the Kala Sanghian side after seeing the police.
The suspect took out a polythene bag from his pocket and threw it on the roadside. On suspicion, the police apprehended him. During investigation, he revealed his identity as Karan, a resident of Dhuppi village near Hakeema Gate in Amritsar.
During search, the police recovered 160 grams of heroin from the polythene bag.
A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Lambra police station here yesterday.
The suspect revealed that he was a labourer and was selling drugs to earn quick money. The police said further investigations were on into the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...