Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 6

The Jalandhar rural police arrested a drug peddler with 160 grams of heroin here today.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said during a patrolling near the Nijjran village bus stand, a team of the Crime Branch spotted a man yesterday. He started walking towards the Kala Sanghian side after seeing the police.

The suspect took out a polythene bag from his pocket and threw it on the roadside. On suspicion, the police apprehended him. During investigation, he revealed his identity as Karan, a resident of Dhuppi village near Hakeema Gate in Amritsar.

During search, the police recovered 160 grams of heroin from the polythene bag.

A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Lambra police station here yesterday.

The suspect revealed that he was a labourer and was selling drugs to earn quick money. The police said further investigations were on into the case.