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Home / Jalandhar / Drug smuggler’s building razed in Basti Bawa Khel

Drug smuggler’s building razed in Basti Bawa Khel

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:20 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The police in coordination with the civic body demolish an under-construction building of the drug smuggler in Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar on Saturday. A Tribune photograph
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In a crackdown on properties allegedly built with proceeds from drug trafficking, the Jalandhar administration on Saturday demolished a portion of an under-construction building in the Basti Bawa Khel area. A joint team of the police and the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation carried out the demolition drive at Adda Basti Bawa Khel on Kapurthala Road.

According to officials, the building belongs to Amandeep Singh, alias Anand, a resident of Bajwa Colony in Basti Peer Dad. The property had earlier been sealed after authorities identified it as having allegedly been constructed using money earned through drug trafficking.

Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said the area had been identified as a drug hotspot. He said the police had raided Amandeep’s shop around a fortnight ago and recovered intoxicant tablets. Subsequent investigations revealed that money earned from the sale of intoxicant medicines was allegedly being used to finance the construction of the building. He added that the medical licences issued in the names of Amandeep and his father had also been cancelled.

The Municipal Corporation had earlier served notices on Amandeep regarding the unauthorised construction. However, after receiving no response, the civic body decided to demolish the illegal portion of the structure in coordination with the police.

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The Police Commissioner said the remaining structure would also be demolished in phases and the property would be permanently seized. He added that the site would subsequently become government property.

According to the police, Amandeep has three cases registered against him, including two under the Arms Act and one under the NDPS Act. He is currently lodged in the Kapurthala Central Jail in connection with a clash between two groups that took place in June in the Division No. 1 police station area. Satinder Singh said the anti-drug drive was being intensified in identified hotspots across the city, with the administration stepping up action against properties allegedly acquired or built using money generated through drug trafficking.

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