Drug smuggler's property seized

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 5

The police seized property worth over Rs 1.48 crore of Balveer Singh, alias Bira, a notorious smuggler of the area. Giving information, Mahilpur police station in-charge Inspector Balwinder Kumar said that on the orders of District Police Chief SSP Surendra Lamba, DSP Garhshankar Daljit Singh has started a special campaign against drug smugglers.

He said that while taking action under this, the police seized property worth over Rs 1.48 crore of the area’s famous smuggler Balveer Singh, a resident Tuto Mazara. About 89 kanal of agricultural land and one five marla house have been confiscated and taken into possession. He said that other properties made by selling drugs will be taken into possession in a similar manner.

#Hoshiarpur