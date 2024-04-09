Drug smuggling racket busted, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

The city police claimed to have busted a racket involved in smuggling of heroin and arrested two persons. The police also recovered 180 grams of heroin from them. Those arrested have been identified as Kamaljit and Jatinder Kumar, both residents of Jalandhar.

Divulging details, police officials said acting on a tip-off, the CIA staff carried out a patrolling from the Rama Mandi chowk to the Service Road, Dakoha railway crossing. On suspicion, the police party stopped Kamaljit. During search, they recovered 30 grams of heroin from him.

During Kamaljit’s interrogation, involvement of Jatinder Kumar also came to fore. Following which, he was also arrested.

Officials claimed that during further investigation, the recovered 150 grams of heroin from them. They said the police were further investigating the source of drugs. A case under Sections 21, 29 and 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Rama Mandi police station.

They said the suspects had a criminal record as cases were already registered against them at Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Further investigations were on into the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.