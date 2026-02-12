As part of the "War Against Drugs" campaign, a team from the Commissionerate Police and the Municipal Corporation bulldozed the illegal construction of drug trafficker Amarjeet Singh's house in the Army Enclave at Dhina village on Wednesday.

The trafficker was a notorious drug seller with 10 previous cases, against whom action was initiated by the MC for carrying out illegal constructions.

During the operation today, people stood outside their homes, witnessing the police and MC's action.

A total of 10 cases have been registered against Amarjeet Singh, including two under the NDPS Act, five under the Excise Act, and three other cases.

Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur stated that the MC had received information about an illegal construction by Amarjeet Singh in the Leather Complex Colony.

The Commissioner said the police team had been informed by the MC that its officials were taking action against the illegal construction. To ensure that the officers were not inconvenienced during the operation, the police accompanied the corporation team to the complex, where the illegal construction was acted upon and the house was demolished.

A team from the Sadar police station was also present during the action.

The police commissioner appealed to the residents that if anyone is promoting drug activities in their area, they should share the information on the government's WhatsApp number 9779-100-200. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Meanwhile, city Assistant Town Planner Vikas Dua said his team had received information about illegal construction in village Dhina, after which they sent several notices to the house owner but he did not respond, after which this action was taken.