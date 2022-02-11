Drugs: Kabaddi player arrested

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala: The STF wing of the Punjab Police on Thursday conducted raids to unearth an international drug racket and arrested Kapurthala-based international kabaddi player Ranjit Singh, alias Jeeta Maur, retired Jalandhar-based DSP Vimal Kant and another cop Manish. Jeeta Maur was nabbed from Karnal. These accused had reportedly invested the proceeds of crime into real estate business. Ranjit owns a palatial house in Kapurthala. He is also the owner of luxurious cars, including Audi and BMW. The STF officials are so far tight-lipped on the matter. As many as 12 persons have reportedly been nominated in the case. TNS

Husband held for abetting suicide

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a husband on the charge of abetment to suicide. The police have booked his parents in this regard. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Varindar Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Malsian village. Gurmit Singh, alias Manga, a resident of Khan Pur Dhadda village, complained to the police that his sister Amandeep Kaur’s marriage was solemnised with Varindar in 2018 and she was being harassed and tortured for dowry. Manga said his sister came to her parental house after she was assaulted and she committed suicide on February 8 by hanging herself. A case has been registered against the accused, his father Dev Singh and mother Kamaljit Kaur and further investigations were on. OC

allopathic drugs seized in Shahkot

Shahkot: A team of the Drug Department, led by drug officer Rupindar Kaur, inspected three firms in Shahkot area and seized allopathic drugs stored without purchase record required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules 1945. During operation, 13 types of drugs, including 715 pegabanyl capsules, Spas-675 tablets, worth Rs 13,773, were seized from Amar Medical Hall, Lohian Khas. About six types of drugs, including 78 pregabanyl capsules, Spas-2400 tablet, worth Rs 9100, were seized from Public Medicos, Shahkot. The police said 12 types of drugs, including 265 tablets, 190 capsules, worth Rs 15,588, were seized from Malwa Medicos, Shahkot. Drug Inspector Amarjit Singh said an action would be taken against erring shopkeepers. OC

booked for death by negligence

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police on Tuesday booked a private bus driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar of Sandhu Colony, Abohar. Harjit Singh complained to the police that the accused was rashly driving a bus and hit a scooter on February 8 near Adda Ladharr village and seriously injured Sukhdip Kaur of Uggi village and Rajwindar Kaur of Rahim Pur village. Later, Sukhdip succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. A case has been registered against the bus driver.