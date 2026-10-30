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Home / Jalandhar / Drugs of Rs 25,000 seized in shop raid, owner arrested in Kapurthala village

Drugs of Rs 25,000 seized in shop raid, owner arrested in Kapurthala village

200 tablets containing pregabalin salt also recovered

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:09 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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In a major crackdown under the Yudh Nasheya Viruddh campaign, the Drugs Control wing of the Health Department along with the police raided a chemist shop in Bhano Langa village and seized 20 types of allopathic medicines worth approximately Rs 25,780.

During the inspection conducted by Drugs Control Officer Anupama Kalia, accompanied by Pal Singh from Sadar police station, the shop owner failed to produce a valid drug licence and purchase records of the medicines. Consequently, the medicines were seized under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

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During the inspection, 200 tablets of drug formulations containing pregabalin salt were also recovered from the premises.Taking immediate action, the police also registered a separate FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and arrested him.

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The seized medicines will be produced before the court, while legal proceedings will be initiated against the accused.

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